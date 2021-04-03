Name Changing Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.87 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $176,229.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674868 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028127 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,176,923 coins and its circulating supply is 39,147,303 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

