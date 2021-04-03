NaPoleonX (NPX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,999.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $10,999.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00677634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027447 BTC.

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

