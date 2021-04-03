Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $279,546.78 and approximately $8,378.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 193.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,041,195 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.