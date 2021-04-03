Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.12

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and traded as high as $51.00. Naspers shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 120,904 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

About Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.