National Pension Service Acquires 1,448 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of MarketAxess worth $34,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.92 and its 200 day moving average is $532.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.09 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $571.13.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.