National Pension Service Acquires 15,818 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $40,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.