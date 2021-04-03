National Pension Service Acquires 9,779 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Equifax worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.01 and its 200-day moving average is $171.23. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

