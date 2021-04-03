National Pension Service Buys 12,228 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $34,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.