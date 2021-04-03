National Pension Service Buys 13,566 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.27 and a 12-month high of $195.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day moving average is $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.