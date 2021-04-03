National Pension Service Buys 154,450 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $42,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

