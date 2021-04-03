National Pension Service Buys 17,378 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

National Pension Service raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of State Street worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 146,009 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

