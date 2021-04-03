National Pension Service Buys 2,534 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $37,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1,268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $128.66 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

