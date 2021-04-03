National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $33,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $376.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.01. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

