National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of RingCentral worth $39,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.99 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.26.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total value of $4,038,767.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,485,013.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

