National Pension Service Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Moderna worth $34,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,495,000 after buying an additional 565,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,380,868 shares in the company, valued at $772,723,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock worth $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

