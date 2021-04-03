National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $37,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $91.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

