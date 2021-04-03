National Pension Service Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Fortinet worth $33,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.79 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

