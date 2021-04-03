National Pension Service Has $37.46 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.