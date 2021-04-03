National Pension Service Has $38.11 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $180.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.49 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.