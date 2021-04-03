National Pension Service Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

