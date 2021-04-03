National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $35,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE:VLO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,509.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

