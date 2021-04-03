National Pension Service Invests $34.70 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Pension Service bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,698,000. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

