National Pension Service Makes New $43.12 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Pension Service bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $187.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock worth $185,598,249. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.