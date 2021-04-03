National Pension Service Purchases 174,417 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

