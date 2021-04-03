National Pension Service Purchases 20,798 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,604 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Splunk worth $40,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

