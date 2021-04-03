National Pension Service Purchases 21,241 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Welltower worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

