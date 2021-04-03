National Pension Service Purchases 61,642 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of PPL worth $32,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in PPL by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

