National Pension Service Purchases 8,489 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Lennar worth $34,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Lennar stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

