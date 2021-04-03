National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

National Pension Service cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of ViacomCBS worth $37,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

