National Pension Service Sells 1,618 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,175.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

