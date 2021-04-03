National Pension Service Sells 20,492 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Pension Service cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $31,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

KKR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

