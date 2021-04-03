National Pension Service Sells 23,426 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.45 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

