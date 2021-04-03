National Pension Service Sells 5,600 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Coupa Software worth $33,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $423,560,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $54,002,000.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $262.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total value of $1,752,269.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at $742,586.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

