National Pension Service Sells 74,484 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,484 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $38,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

