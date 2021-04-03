National Pension Service Sells 8,257 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $38,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 455,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 367,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 297,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

