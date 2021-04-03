National Pension Service Takes $42.59 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 646,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,593,000. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,369,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,667 shares of company stock valued at $90,409,906 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

