National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of EYE opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.