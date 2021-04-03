Navcoin (NAV) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $55.85 million and $1.45 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,360,683 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.