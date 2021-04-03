Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00672547 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028092 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

