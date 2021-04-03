NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $85.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00010382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00076927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00291302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00792828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00091363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.77 or 0.99795874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,223,100 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.