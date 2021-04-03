NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00010008 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $92.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,257,736 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

