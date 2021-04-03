Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $48.75 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $48.75 million and $1.86 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,700,573 coins and its circulating supply is 17,306,433 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

