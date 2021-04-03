Neo (NEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $53.71 or 0.00091180 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00296178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00754476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,641.31 or 0.99547192 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

