Nerva Hits Market Cap of $530,078.75 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Nerva token can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Nerva has a total market cap of $530,078.75 and $197.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00052466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00297769 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Nerva Token Profile

XNV is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.