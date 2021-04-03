NEST Protocol Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.96 million and $13.91 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.09 or 0.00676786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028036 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,950,577 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

