Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $26.66 million and $5.97 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,873.33 or 0.99982775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00093180 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.