NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

