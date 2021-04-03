Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.44

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.44 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 119,681 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.44. The firm has a market cap of £92.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

