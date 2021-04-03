Netrum (NTR) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $40,031.48 and approximately $7.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000071 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

