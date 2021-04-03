Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.29 ($6.30).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 396 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 436.40 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.67. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

